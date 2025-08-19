Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Stanton (soreness) will start in right field Tuesday versus the Rays.

Stanton has been held out of the lineup for the previous three games while dealing with general soreness, but he pinch hit Sunday in St. Louis and will return to right field Tuesday following a team off day Monday. Boone also noted that Stanton will not be in the lineup Wednesday prior to the team's four-game series against the Red Sox that begins Thursday.