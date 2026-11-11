Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Stanton will remain with the team in spring training, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton is entering his final year under contract, as he'll be paid $25 million in 2027 and has a $25 million club option for 2028. He was limited to only 24 regular-season contests in 2026 due to calf issues, and elbow problems kept him to 77 contests in 2025. However, the 37-year-old showed during the 2025 campaign that he can still be productive when on the field, sporting a .944 OPS with 24 homers. Stanton will remain a poor bet to stay off the injured list in 2027, but he should continue to see regular playing time at designated hitter while healthy.