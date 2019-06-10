Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will start rehab games Tuesday
Stanton (shoulder) is scheduled to make rehab appearances with High-A Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday before joining Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton hasn't played a live game since tweaking his calf while making a rehab appearance for his shoulder injury, but manager Aaron Boone said Monday that the slugger will slot in for a pair of games this week for Tampa. Assuming he comes through those appearances with no setbacks, the plan is for Stanton to join the RailRaiders after a Thursday off-day. It's been a long absence for the veteran, so he could require a few games in Triple-A before returning to the big club.
