Stanton won't start in the outfield during the series in Philadelphia this weekend, Pete Caldera of USA Today reports.

Stanton returned from a quad injury May 28 and the Yankees have continued to be cautious with the slugger. Part of that plan has been limiting Stanton to DH duty for now, and that will continue during the series in the National League park over the weekend. The 31-year-old will surely get some at-bats off the bench against the Phillies, however.