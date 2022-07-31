Stanton (Achilles) hasn't yet returned to performing baseball activities, the Associated Press reports.
Stanton landed on the 10-day IL on July 26 and is eligible to return Aug. 3, but it doesn't appear likely that he'll be back after a minimum stay. The slugger was originally thought to be experiencing fatigue, but an MRI later turned up left Achilles tendinitis. It's unclear how long Stanton will be sidelined, but the organization may opt to take a conservative approach given his recent injury history.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out of lineup again Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not starting Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Crosses home three times•