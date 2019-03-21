Gonzalez added a cutter to his arsenal over the winter, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gonzalez's new pitching coach Larry Rothschild was reportedly impressed with the pitch in bullpen sessions. The veteran lefty seems to be roughly on schedule despite signing late in camp and could wind up helping the Yankees right away. He's firmly in the "boring veteran" stage of his career, but it wouldn't be out of the question to see a late-career renaissance, especially if the new pitch turns out to be an effective one.

More News
Our Latest Stories