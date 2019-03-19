Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Already up to 80 pitches
Gonzalez threw over 80 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Gonzalez's late signing cast doubts on his readiness to help the Yankees out right away, but it appears that he's done a good job getting up to speed on his own. He could get into a major-league or minor-league game as soon as Saturday, at which point his readiness for the regular season should become clearer.
