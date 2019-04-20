Gonzalez opted out of his minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees will now have 48 hours to add the lefty to the major-league roster or grant him his release. New York may not currently have space for him in the rotation, but there's a decent chance at least one team will find room for a player who recorded a respectable 4.21 ERA in 32 starts last season.