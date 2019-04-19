Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Expected to opt out
Gonzalez is expected to exercise his opt-out Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Gonzalez's minor-league contract allows him to opt out of his contract if the Yankees don't put him on the major-league roster, and they'll have 48 hours to do so should he exercise that right. The veteran lefty provided some insurance for the Yankees this spring, but his late addition to camp meant he wasn't ready to go by Opening Day. At this point, with CC Sabathia back from the injured list and Domingo German looking strong at the back of the rotation, the Yankees may simply decide to let Gonzalez alk.
