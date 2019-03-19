Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Joins Yankees
Gonzalez has signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The deal is worth $3 million if Gonzalez reaches the major leagues, and also includes an April 20 opt-out clause. Gonzalez was one of the prominent starting pitchers still on the market, and he could slot into the back end of the team's rotation, especially if Luis Severino remains out longer than expected. After getting a late start, Gonzalez will not be ready to pitch when the regular season gets underway.
