Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Rebounds in second Triple-A start
Gonzalez was sharp Tuesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, spinning six scoreless innings while striking out 10 and giving up three hits and one walk in a 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley.
After getting roughed up in his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut last week, Gonzalez bounced back in impressive fashion in his second start. The veteran southpaw looms as a potential rotation option for the big club, but he may be second in line for a promotion behind Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sent back to Triple-A with CC Sabathia (knee/chest) expected to come off the injured list for his season debut this weekend. Gonzalez's minor-league deal with the Yankees includes an opt-out clause that would allow him to pursue work elsewhere if he doesn't get the call to the majors by April 20.
