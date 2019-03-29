Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Reports to Triple-A
Gonzalez will open the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
The Yankees are thin in the rotation with Luis Severino (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (heart/knee/suspension) currently out, but Gonzalez signed too late in camp to be ready to go right away. He has an opt-out on April 20 if he's not on the big-league roster, so it's likely that he's promoted before then unless he looks very bad at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Adds cutter to repertoire•
-
Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Already up to 80 pitches•
-
Yankees' Gio Gonzalez: Joins Yankees•
-
Gio Gonzalez: Potential option for Yankees•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Officially removed from roster•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Done for postseason with high-ankle sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...