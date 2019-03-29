Gonzalez will open the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

The Yankees are thin in the rotation with Luis Severino (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (heart/knee/suspension) currently out, but Gonzalez signed too late in camp to be ready to go right away. He has an opt-out on April 20 if he's not on the big-league roster, so it's likely that he's promoted before then unless he looks very bad at the Triple-A level.