Urshela hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in Game 2 of a doubleheader sweep against Detroit on Thursday.

Urshela went 0-for-5 in the opener before taking a seat for the second game of the twin bill. He was called upon to pinch hit with a runner aboard in the ninth inning and came through with a 410-foot shot to center field to plate a pair of insurance runs. The 27-year-old has broken out in a big way in his first season with the Yankees, slashing .328/.366/.564 with 20 homers and 70 RBI in 119 games.