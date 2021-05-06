Urshela was removed in the top of the eighth inning of Thursday's game against the Astros due to an apparent injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk before departing.

Urshela looked to be walking with a limp when he exited the field, so he could be dealing with some sort of lower-body injury. The Yankees elected to pull Urshela from the contest shortly after he committed a throwing error that allowed Kyle Tucker to advance into scoring position. Expect the team to provide an update on the nature of Urshela's injury shortly after the game concludes.

