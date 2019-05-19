Urshela was pulled from Sunday's game against the Rays prior to his sixth-inning plate appearance due to a suspected knee injury, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

During a plate appearance in the bottom of the third, Urshela appeared to be in pain after fouling a ball off his knee, but remained in the contest. The Yankees' decision to lift Urshela from the game a few innings later suggests that his knee may have swelled up, though the team should provide an official diagnosis for the third baseman later Sunday. Thairo Estrada stepped in for Urshela and promptly delivered a bases-clearing double to break the game open for the Yankees.