Urshela will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Urshela is making his third start in four games, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role moving forward after Miguel Andujar (shoulder) returned from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Andujar will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter Sunday but played third base in his return to the lineup a day earlier and is expected to be a mainstay at the hot corner if his torn right labrum doesn't present too many issues with his throwing.