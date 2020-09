Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bone spur in his right elbow.

The 28-year-old has been playing through the bone spur for at least a week, and he even has multiple hits in each of his past two games. However, he'll now but sidelined until at least Sept. 15 while he recovers from the injury. It's unclear how much time Urshela is expected to miss. Miguel Andujar was recalled in a corresponding move and could see some time at third base in his absence.