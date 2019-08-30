Yankees' Gio Urshela: Moves to injured list
Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left groin strain, retroactive to Aug. 29.
Urshela was removed from Wednesday's game with left groin tightness and believed he's be able to rejoin the lineup Friday, but he'll instead make his way to the injured list. The 27-year-old was enjoying an extremely productive August with a 1.076 OPS, eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI in 26 games. It's unclear how long Urshela is expected to be sidelined.
