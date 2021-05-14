site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Out of Friday's lineup
Urshela (knee) is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles.
The 29-year-old continues to battling the knee injury and won't start the series opener at Baltimore. Miguel Andujar will start at third base Friday in place of Urshela.
