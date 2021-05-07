Urshela (knee) is not in the lineup Friday against the Nationals.

The 29-year-old was pulled from Thursday's contest with a knee injury, and he's considered day-to-day after his MRI results came back clean, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The Yankees called up Miguael Andujar earlier in the day and optioned Albert Abreu, so Urshela doesn't appear to be heading to the injured list at this point. Andujar will play first base and take Urshela's spot in the lineup, shifting DDJ LeMahieu to the hot corner.