Yankees' Gio Urshela: Removal was out of caution
Manager Aaron Boone said the team was "cautious" in removing Urhsela early from Sunday's action and that his injury doesn't appear to be major, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Urshela was removed after fouling a ball off of himself in the third inning. Boone also noted that Urshela had a tough time running, but that the team thought he would be okay. It remains unclear if Urshela will miss any additional time, but his next chance to be in the lineup will come on Monday as the Yankees travel to Baltimore.
