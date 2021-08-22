Urshela (hamstring) reported to Double-A Somerset on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment.
Urshela will start at third base Sunday for Somerset in his first game action since July 31, when he suffered a setback with his strained left hamstring. Since he's been on the shelf for more than three weeks, Urshela will likely play at least one more game in the minors beyond Sunday before the Yankees consider bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Once Urshela is reinstated from the IL, Rougned Odor would likely move into a utility role for the Yankees.