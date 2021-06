Urshela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

DJ LeMahieu will pick up a start at third base in place of Urshela, who will get a breather after he had been in the lineup in each of the past five contests. Unless he's deployed as a pinch hitter Wednesday, Urshela will wrap up June with a .298/.327/.532 slash line and five home runs across 23 games.