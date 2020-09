Urshela (elbow) took swings on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Urshela was able to participate in live batting practice as he's expected to have a short stay on the injured list while he deals with a bone spur in his right elbow. Barring any setbacks, the 28-year-old should return to the Yankees' active roster when he's first eligible Tuesday.