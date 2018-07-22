Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Called up by Yankees
Gallegos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
This move was announced Saturday, but became official with Sunday's transaction. Gallegos appears poised for low-leverage relief situations, taking the roster spot of fellow reliever Domingo Acevedo, who was demoted in a corresponding move.
