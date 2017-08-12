Gallegos was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday.

Gallegos struggled over nine appearances in a promotion earlier this season, racking up a 7.15 ERA and a .313 BAA over just 11.1 innings in relief. He'll provide some bullpen depth while taking the active roster spot of Masahiro Tanaka, who was placed on the DL in a corresponding move due to right shoulder inflammation. Gallegos has fared much better with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, boasting a 1.69 ERA and four saves, but will likely be limited to low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.