Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Called up to majors
Gallegos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Gallegos tossed 20.1 innings for the Yankees last season, recording an unspectacular 4.87 ERA, though his strikeout (25.0 percent) and walk (5.7 percent) rates were both strong. He'll fill a low-leverage role in the Yankees' bullpen. Clint Frazier was sent down to Triple-A on Sunday in a corresponding move.
