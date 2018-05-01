Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Dealing with back soreness
Gallegos (groin) lower-back tightness, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Gallegos initially landed on the minor-league disabled list with a groin injury. While he's reportedly over the groin issue than forced him to open the season on the shelf, his 2018 debut is now being delayed by a back ailment. It's unclear when he'll be able to return at this point.
