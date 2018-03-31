Gallegos is dealing with a groin injury and is expected to open the season on the minor-league disabled list, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

It's unclear when Gallegos picked up the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. Once healthy, he's expected to shuttle between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the majors as bullpen depth.

