Gallegos was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the conclusion of Monday's twin bill against the Orioles.

As expected, Gallegos will return to the minors after being brought up as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader. He's appeared in three games for the Yankees this season, allowing three runs on eight hits while fanning 10. Gallegos figures to resurface in the big leagues later this season.