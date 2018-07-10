Gallegos allowed two runs on two hits and two walks across three innings but came away with a save in Monday's win over the Orioles.

Called up earlier in the day to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader, Gallegos didn't pitch particularly well but qualified for the save on a technicality. He's likely headed back down to the minor leagues until the Yanks need an extra arm again.

More News
Our Latest Stories