The Yankees optioned Gallegos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Gallegos was only up with the big club for two days, with his lone appearance coming Tuesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings. Considering Gallegos needed 24 pitches to get through the outing, he was unlikely to be available for Wednesday's series finale, so the Yankees will send the right-hander back to the farm and exchange him for a fresh arm in Ryan Bollinger, whose contract was selected from Double-A Trenton.