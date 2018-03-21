Play

Gallegos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Gallegos will report back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a second straight season after failing to secure a low-leverage relief role on the Yankees' Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old made his major-league debut in 2017, compiling a 4.87 ERA across 20.1 innings of work. Gallegos posted a more impressive 2.08 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14.3 K/9 across 43.1 innings with the RailRiders last season. Given the amount of quality arms in the Yankees' bullpen, Gallegos will likely be limited to organizational bullpen depth in 2018.

