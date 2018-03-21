Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Sent back to minors
Gallegos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Gallegos will report back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a second straight season after failing to secure a low-leverage relief role on the Yankees' Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old made his major-league debut in 2017, compiling a 4.87 ERA across 20.1 innings of work. Gallegos posted a more impressive 2.08 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14.3 K/9 across 43.1 innings with the RailRiders last season. Given the amount of quality arms in the Yankees' bullpen, Gallegos will likely be limited to organizational bullpen depth in 2018.
More News
-
Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre•
-
Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Sent back to minors•
-
Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Called up Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Returned to minors•
-
Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Returns to minors Sunday•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...