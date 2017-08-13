Gallegos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Gallegos tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in Saturday loss to the Red Sox, so the Yankees decided to swap him out for a fresh arm. The 25-year-old heads back to the minors with a 5.79 ERA through 14 big-league innings this season. Caleb Smith, who is an option to fill in for Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder) in the rotation, was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.