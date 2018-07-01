Gallegos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's contest, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com repots.

Before his demotion, Gallegos chewed up two innings during the Yankees' 11-0 loss to Boston. The Yankees might need to promote a catcher with Austin Romine (hamstring) injured, and the mop-up righty was a logical subtraction to free up a roster space. Though his ERA shot up from 0.00 to 3.86 as he gave up three runs Saturday, he's quietly impressed with 10 strikeouts and just one walk through his first seven major-league innings of 2018. He might have a return ticket on the shuttle for the next time New York must fill a bullpen void.

