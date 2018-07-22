Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Set to join big-league roster
Gallegos is in line to be added to the Yankees roster Sunday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
The right-hander owns a 4.50 major-league ERA in four appearances but has mowed down Triple-A opponents with a 3.55 ERA, 37 strikeouts and seven walks in 25.1 innings. Gallegos will join the Bronx Bombers for low-leverage duty after they returned Domingo Acevedo to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
