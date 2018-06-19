Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Shipped to Triple-A
Gallegos was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's game.
As expected, Gallegos will return to the minor leagues after serving as the 26th man. He's appeared in just one big-league game this season, allowing one hit and striking out one across two scoreless innings.
