Yankees' Giovanny Gallegos: Up as 26th man
Gallegos was called up to be the Yankees' 26th man Monday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The Yankees will get an extra man as they're a resuming a suspended game with the Nationals ahead of Monday's normal scheduled game. Gallegos pitched once for the Yankees earlier in the season, tossing a pair of scoreless innings. He has a 5.14 ERA in 14 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The 26-year-old is likely to be sent back to the minors following the pair of games.
