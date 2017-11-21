Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Added to 40-man roster
Torres (elbow) was added to the 40-man roster Monday.
Torres is heralded by some as the top prospect in the game, so it comes as no surprise that the Yankees will protect him in the Rule 5 draft. It's expected that Torres, who's recovering from Tommy John surgery, will compete for a starting spot in the infield during spring training.
