Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Clubs 15th homer
Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.
Torres delivered a two-run home run for the Yankees during the fourth inning and brought home another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The 22-year-old has reached base in 12 straight games and is hitting .333 in that stretch.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Pair of hits against White Sox•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Resting for first doubleheader game•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in action•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hopes to return Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sitting again Friday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with sore shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...