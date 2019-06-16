Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Clubs 15th homer

Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Torres delivered a two-run home run for the Yankees during the fourth inning and brought home another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The 22-year-old has reached base in 12 straight games and is hitting .333 in that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories