Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Clubs grand slam
Torres went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and a grand slam in Wednesday's 12-1 win over the Rays.
The Yankees already held an 8-1 lead when Torres came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, but he put the finishing touches on the victory with his 390-foot blast to right-center field. The young shortstop has an .869 OPS with 16 home runs in 68 games this season.
