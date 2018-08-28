Torres went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a stolen base Monday in the loss to the White Sox.

Torres stole his fifth bag of the season in the second inning and went deep in the fourth inning to hand his team a 2-0 lead. The rookie second baseman figures to serve as a valuable piece of the puzzle down the stretch of the regular season, as he owns a .269/.339/.495 slash line with 20 homers and 58 RBI through 93 games this season for the Yankees.