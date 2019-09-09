Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Collects four RBI in victory

Torres went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and four runs batted in while scoring twice in Sunday's win over Boston.

Torres got the Yankees on the board with a two-run blast to left field in the second inning, produced another run with a fielder's choice in the fifth and plated the team's final tally with a double in the ninth. The 22-year-old leads the Yankees with 35 home runs this season while slashing .286/.347/.546 with 83 RBI in 548 plate appearances.