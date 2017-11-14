Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Could push for Opening Day starting job
General manager Brian Cashman said Torres (elbow) could push for a starting spot as early as Opening Day, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Cashman noted that the coaching staff thought Torres was ready for the Show on Opening Day last season, but ultimately decided to keep him in the minors for a little more seasoning. The 20-year-old flashed why he's seen as one of baseball's top prospects before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in June, hitting .309/.406/.457 with seven homers and seven stolen bases in 23 games (96 plate appearances) for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after earning a promotion from Double-A Trenton. He's on track to be fully healthy by the start of spring training, where he'll compete with Starlin Castro and Chase Headley for the starting job at second and third base, respectively.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Resumes hitting•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Needs season-ending Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits 7-day DL•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Suffers hyperextended elbow•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Exits game with injury•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...