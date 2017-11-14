General manager Brian Cashman said Torres (elbow) could push for a starting spot as early as Opening Day, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Cashman noted that the coaching staff thought Torres was ready for the Show on Opening Day last season, but ultimately decided to keep him in the minors for a little more seasoning. The 20-year-old flashed why he's seen as one of baseball's top prospects before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in June, hitting .309/.406/.457 with seven homers and seven stolen bases in 23 games (96 plate appearances) for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after earning a promotion from Double-A Trenton. He's on track to be fully healthy by the start of spring training, where he'll compete with Starlin Castro and Chase Headley for the starting job at second and third base, respectively.