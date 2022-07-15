Torres went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday in an extra-inning loss to Cincinnati.
Though the Yankees were unable to pull out the win, Torres came up with one of the biggest hits in the contest, swatting a two-run homer to right field in the eighth inning that tied the score 4-4. The long ball extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's slashing .417/.475/.639. After hitting just 12 homers over 595 at-bats during his previous two campaigns, Torres already has 14 in 278 at-bats this season.
