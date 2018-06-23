Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Day off versus Tampa Bay
Torres is not in the lineup against the Rays on Saturday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Torres will receive a rare day off following 18 straight starts as Neil Walker draws the assignment at second base. Over that 18-game span, Torres is hitting .222 with a .782 OPS. Expect him back in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale.
