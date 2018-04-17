Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Day-to-day with back tightness
Torres is day-to-day with mid-back tightness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Torres was pulled early from Monday's game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll sit out Tuesday as well but is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday. His hot start (.366/.386/.537 through 11 games) is fueling speculation about a promotion to the big leagues, though the Yankees haven't given any indication that such a promotion is imminent.
