Torres, who is out of Tuesday's lineup, jammed his ring finger in Monday's game, but the imaging was clean and manager Aaron Boone expects him to return to the lineup Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He jammed it while diving back into the bag, and while he's still sore, the Yankees are saying he will miss just one game. Gio Urshela is starting at shortstop while DJ LeMahieu starts at third base.