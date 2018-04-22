Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Doesn't reach base in major-league debut
Torres went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays.
Although Torres' first game with the Yankees was subpar, the highly regarded prospect will have plenty of chances to improve as he's in line to serve as the team's everyday second baseman. Prior to being called up, Torres had hit .347 with a .903 OPS over 14 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
