Torres went 2-for-5 with a home run and four total RBI in the Yankees' 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

After missing over two weeks with a hamstring injury, Torres left the yard for the first time in four games since his return. It was just Torres' second home run through 94 at-bats in 2020. He averaged a long ball every 17.5 at-bats through his previous two campaigns. Nonetheless, he improved his average to .234 with Wednesday's strong showing.